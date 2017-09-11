Business, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.09.2018, 11:41
Latvian businesses will have access to guarantees from the EBRD to obtain bank financing
This means
that Baltic business owners will be able to receive bank financing under more
favorable conditions, for example, a smaller cost to the business itself.
Under the
agreement signed in Riga today by EBRD
First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink
and Chairman of the Management Board of Citadele
Bank Guntis Belavskis, the EBRD will guarantee up to 50% of each
individual sub-loan provided by Citadele
Bank to eligible clients.
Businesses
in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania will benefit from better access to finance
under an unfunded risk-sharing facility of up to 35 mln euros provided by the EBRD to Citadele Bank, the bank informs.
The EBRD Risk Sharing Framework (RSF) is one
of the three core financing frameworks of the Bank's Small Business Initiative,
a strategic program dedicated to supporting and developing local private
companies in the countries where it invests. The facility is designed to allow
the EBRD to share partner banks’ exposures to local enterprises through either
funded or unfunded risk participation.
EBRD First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink welcomed
the agreement and said: “We share with Citadele
Bank the focus on the private sector, the most vibrant sector of the local
economy. We are proud to introduce our risk-sharing facility as an innovative
solution to the Baltic market and are confident that it will help the
businesses with access to finance.”
The EBRD has been investing in the Baltic
states since they regained their independence in 1991. To date, total
investment stands at more than 2 bln euros through almost 250 projects
(Estonia: 626 mln euros / 85 projects; Latvia: 667 mln euros / 80 projects; Lithuania:
793 mln euros / 84 projects).
- 27.09.2018 Latvia raises exports of forestry products by 13.2% in 2018
- 27.09.2018 ECB slams Latvia for banning Rimsevics before criminal case
- 27.09.2018 Baiba Rubesa resigns as the CEO and Chairperson of the Management Board of RB RAIL
- 27.09.2018 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 19.4% year-on-year in 2018
- 27.09.2018 Latvian national, operator of counter antivirus service, sentenced to 14 years in prison in US
- 27.09.2018 Готовится запуск железнодорожного маршрута между Берлином и Санкт-Петербургом через Латвию и Литву
- 27.09.2018 В бассейне Круонисской ГАЭС пройдут испытания солнечной электростанции
- 27.09.2018 В 2018 году латвийские ГЭС произвели на 19,4% меньше электроэнергии
- 26.09.2018 Younger people have more positive view on Latvia