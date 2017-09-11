Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 25.09.2018, 12:29
Pope Francis becomes e-resident of Estonia
Pope Francis is the first head of state to obtain Estonian e-residency. Previously several heads of government, such as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel have been awarded e-residency of Estonia.
Estonia in 2014 became the first country in the world to offer e-residency, a government-issued digital ID available to anyone in the world. The status of e-resident offers the possibility to use the platform of e-services enabling authentication of the e-resident and the freedom to easily start and manage a global business in a trusted EU environment from anywhere in the world.
The e-resident community of Estonia keeps growing and there are nationals of 157 countries among the e-residents at present.
Pope Francis is paying an apostolic visit to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to mark the 100th anniversary of the three countries.
- 25.09.2018 Tere возобновляет экспорт сухой сыворотки в Японию
- 25.09.2018 Папа Римский Франциск стал электронным резидентом Эстонии
- 25.09.2018 This year's last LNG cargo on its way to Lithuania
- 25.09.2018 Fiscal Council: Estonian govt should set structural surplus as goal
- 25.09.2018 Estonia's Tere dairy group to restart skimmed milk powder export to Japan
- 25.09.2018 Magnus Braun to start work as head of Estonian Oil Association
- 25.09.2018 Estonian govt supports continuing investments into European space program
- 25.09.2018 Polish fintech bank set to enter Lithuania
- 25.09.2018 EU calls for probe into Danske Bank money-laundering scandal