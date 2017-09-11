Banks, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 21.09.2018, 19:13
Bank of Latvia puts into circulation two-euro commemorative coin dedicated to Zemgale
This coin concludes the series of two-euro commemorative coins dedicated
to Latvia's cultural and historical regions. The series is one of the central
bank's contributions to the centenary of Latvia. The two-euro commemorative
coin depicting the coat of arms of Vidzeme was issued in 2016, but the coins
featuring the coats of arms of Kurzeme and Latgale – last year.
The bank said that Zemgale is the only cultural and historical region of
Latvia bordering Kurzeme, Vidzeme and Latgale. It ranks among the most fertile
Northern European regions, and its cereal fields have brought prosperity to the
region for many centuries. The area is also well-known for its abundance of rivers
and rich history, in which a major role is played by Semigallians' fight for
freedom in the 13th century.
On September 26, the new two-euro commemorative coin will be issued
concurrently with a special coin set in souvenir packing consisting of the four
coins dedicated to Latvia's cultural and historical regions.
The new commemorative coins will be circulated in the same way as any
other circulation money, reaching commercial and other enterprises as well as
the general public through banks.
The mintage of the coin is 0.5 mln pieces. The total mintage of two-euro
commemorative coin dedicated to Zemgale in souvenir packing is 7,000 coins, out
of which 2,000 coins are included in a special coin set.
The graphic design of the national side of the new commemorative coin has
been created by artist Laimonis Senbergs, but the author of the plaster
model is Janis Strupulis. The new two-euro coin has been minted by Staatliche Munze Baden-Wurttemberg in
Germany.
- 21.09.2018 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta seeks advisors to draw up new 10-year strategy
- 21.09.2018 British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks – Browder
- 21.09.2018 Europol seize 2.2 mln kg of illicit fuel in operation carried out in 23 states
- 21.09.2018 Number of passengers carried by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company down 4.1% in August 2018
- 21.09.2018 Freight handling by Estonian ports climbs 2.2% on year
- 21.09.2018 In August, level of producer prices in industry increased by 1.0% in Latvia
- 21.09.2018 Merks and Lidl Latvija sign 42.5 mln euros deal on construction of logistics center
- 21.09.2018 Поправки к Закону о международных и национальных санкциях Латвийской Республики – что это значит для предпринимателей?