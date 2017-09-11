Bank of Latvia puts into circulation two-euro commemorative coin dedicated to Zemgale

On Wednesday, 26 September, 2018, the Bank of Latvia is issuing a two-euro commemorative coin dedicated to Zemgale, the bank reported.

This coin concludes the series of two-euro commemorative coins dedicated to Latvia's cultural and historical regions. The series is one of the central bank's contributions to the centenary of Latvia. The two-euro commemorative coin depicting the coat of arms of Vidzeme was issued in 2016, but the coins featuring the coats of arms of Kurzeme and Latgale – last year.





The bank said that Zemgale is the only cultural and historical region of Latvia bordering Kurzeme, Vidzeme and Latgale. It ranks among the most fertile Northern European regions, and its cereal fields have brought prosperity to the region for many centuries. The area is also well-known for its abundance of rivers and rich history, in which a major role is played by Semigallians' fight for freedom in the 13th century.





On September 26, the new two-euro commemorative coin will be issued concurrently with a special coin set in souvenir packing consisting of the four coins dedicated to Latvia's cultural and historical regions.





The new commemorative coins will be circulated in the same way as any other circulation money, reaching commercial and other enterprises as well as the general public through banks.

The mintage of the coin is 0.5 mln pieces. The total mintage of two-euro commemorative coin dedicated to Zemgale in souvenir packing is 7,000 coins, out of which 2,000 coins are included in a special coin set.





The graphic design of the national side of the new commemorative coin has been created by artist Laimonis Senbergs, but the author of the plaster model is Janis Strupulis. The new two-euro coin has been minted by Staatliche Munze Baden-Wurttemberg in Germany.