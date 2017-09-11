Construction, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Logistics, Retail
Merks and Lidl Latvija sign 42.5 mln euros deal on construction of logistics center
The logistics center will cover 47,000 square meters. The contract is for
the construction of a logistics center made up of a warehouse and an adjacent
administration building, with supporting facilities and infrastructure.
The value of the contract is 42.5 mln euros, plus value added tax.
The construction works will start in September 2018 and they are
scheduled to be completed in January 2020.
As reported, Lidl began
preparing for entering the Baltic market in 2003 but later changed its mind and
sold all land parcels bought in the Baltic countries, explaining that the
Baltic market was too small. The company nevertheless made a good profit in
Latvia, without even opening a single store, because it sold the properties
bought in Latvia at profit. Lidl Latvija
total profit in 2006-2008 amounted to LVL 7.2 mln (10.24 mln euros). Part of Lidl properties were acquired by
Estonian chain stores A-Selver, which
also had to leave Latvia eventually due to the economic crisis.
In the summer of 2017 Lidl
again announced its plans to enter Latvia.
Lidl Latvija,
originally named MMS Property Solutions,
was registered in 2016. The company's share capital is 20.5 mln euros, its sole
owner is CE-Beteiligungs-GmbH, which
also owns Lidl Lietuva.
