Thursday, 20.09.2018, 15:53
Lithuania needs to step up ''rainy day'' reserve – national auditors
"The temperature diagram of Lithuania's economy, drawn up by the
fiscal institution, shows that Lithuania economy has been heating up since 2016
as the labor market is tightening and the overcapacity level is growing. Due to
the existing economic cycle, it is important to implement a responsible fiscal
policy and increase the economic downturn reserve," Ingrida Vilkancaite,
chief specialist at the National Audit Office of Lithuania was quoted as saying
in a statement.
The Lithuanian government has been allocating excess budget revenue for
the formation of a financial reserve. Finance Minister Vilius Sapoka
said earlier the reserve was estimated to reach around 300 mln euros by the end
of this year.
According to national auditors, growth in Lithuania was balanced in the
first half of this year and was positively affected by internal demand and net
exports. Meanwhile, the so-far neutral external risk balance has turned
negative and includes tension in the international trade area, a growing risk
of a hard Brexit and potential fluctuations on the global financial markets as
well as the risk of the Turkish financial crisis spilling over to EU member
states and Italy's new government's plan to implement a non-sustainable fiscal
policy amid already one of the highest debt levels in the EU.
The Finance Ministry of Lithuania updated its GDP forecasts last week and
expects growth of 3.4% this year and 2.8% in 2019.
