Latvian fuel sales up 4.8% in seven months of 2018

With 797,477 tons of oil products (fuel) sold in Latvia in the first seven months of 2018, fuel sales increased 4.8% or 36,614 tons against the same period in 2017, according to the data on excised goods released by the Latvian State Revenue Service informs LETA.

The amount of fuel sold in retail trade dropped 3.7% and the amount of fuel sold in wholesale rose 9.3%. Meanwhile, sales of market fuel increased 0.13% year-on-year and the amount of fuel used for own consumption and other purposes dropped 11.9%.





The amount of fuel sold in the first seven months of 2018 included 543,093 tons of diesel fuel, 96,556 tons of biogasoline, 54,572 tons of diesel fuel for farmers, 38,895 tons of petroleum, 29,501 tons of car gas, and 18,836 tons of fuel gas, and 10,324 tons of gasoline.





In terms of product categories, sales volumes increased 5.02% for diesel fuel, 1.4 times for petroleum, 11.8% for diesel fuel for farmers and 5% for fuel gas.





Meanwhile, sales volumes declined 5.3% for gasoline, 5.3% for car gas and 3% for biogasoline.

In the seven months of this year, 552,887 tons of fuel were sold in retail trade, up 19,583 tons or 3.7% against the first seven months of 2017.





The amount of diesel fuel sold in retail trade increased by 25,462 tons or 6.7%, retail sales of gasoline fell 439 tons or 4.4%, and retail sales of biogasoline dropped 2,918 tons or 2.9%.





In 2017, fuel sales in Latvia grew 6% against a year before to 1.373 mln tons. This amount included 941,772 tons sold in retail trade, up 5.3% against 2016.