Thursday, 20.09.2018, 12:28
Latvian fuel sales up 4.8% in seven months of 2018
The amount of fuel sold in retail trade dropped 3.7% and the amount of
fuel sold in wholesale rose 9.3%. Meanwhile, sales of market fuel increased
0.13% year-on-year and the amount of fuel used for own consumption and other
purposes dropped 11.9%.
The amount of fuel sold in the first seven months of 2018 included 543,093
tons of diesel fuel, 96,556 tons of biogasoline, 54,572 tons of diesel fuel for
farmers, 38,895 tons of petroleum, 29,501 tons of car gas, and 18,836 tons of
fuel gas, and 10,324 tons of gasoline.
In terms of product categories, sales volumes increased 5.02% for diesel
fuel, 1.4 times for petroleum, 11.8% for diesel fuel for farmers and 5% for
fuel gas.
Meanwhile, sales volumes declined 5.3% for gasoline, 5.3% for car gas and
3% for biogasoline.
In the seven months of this year, 552,887 tons of fuel were sold in
retail trade, up 19,583 tons or 3.7% against the first seven months of 2017.
The amount of diesel fuel sold in retail trade increased by 25,462 tons
or 6.7%, retail sales of gasoline fell 439 tons or 4.4%, and retail sales of
biogasoline dropped 2,918 tons or 2.9%.
In 2017, fuel sales in Latvia grew 6% against a year before to 1.373 mln
tons. This amount included 941,772 tons sold in retail trade, up 5.3% against
2016.
