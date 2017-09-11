Merko to build school in Vilnius for 7.4 mln euros

UAB Merko statyba, part of the listed Estonian construction group AS Merko Ehitus, and another Lithuanian company, UAB Krajama, have entered into a contract to build a new building for a private school at Luksines street 29, Vilnius, informs LETA/BNS.

The contract value is over 7.4 mln euros plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019, Merko told the stock exchange.





UAB Merko statyba is a Lithuanian construction company which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.