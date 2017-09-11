Construction, Education and Science, Estonia, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 20.09.2018, 10:45
Merko to build school in Vilnius for 7.4 mln euros
BC, Vilniaus, 20.09.2018.Print version
UAB Merko statyba, part of the listed Estonian construction group AS Merko Ehitus, and another Lithuanian company, UAB Krajama, have entered into a contract to build a new building for a private school at Luksines street 29, Vilnius, informs LETA/BNS.
The contract value is over 7.4 mln euros plus value added tax. The works
are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019, Merko told the stock exchange.
UAB Merko statyba is a
Lithuanian construction company which offers construction services in the
fields of general construction and residential construction.
Other articles:
- 20.09.2018 Restructured credit union sector in Lithuania expanding and must accumulate required capital buffer
- 20.09.2018 Latvian fuel sales up 4.8% in seven months of 2018
- 20.09.2018 Lithuania needs to develop its electricity capacity – study
- 20.09.2018 Государство будет поддерживать создание новых рабочих мест на северо-востоке и юго-востоке Эстонии
- 20.09.2018 Клайпедский порт идёт на рекорд
- 19.09.2018 Потребление газа в Литве за год снизилось почти на 10%
- 19.09.2018 SBA построит завод и центр логистики под Клайпедой за 30 млн. евро
- 19.09.2018 Lithuania's natural gas consumption down 10% in H1 y-o-y
- 19.09.2018 SBA to build EUR 30 mln plant, logistics center in Klaipeda
- 19.09.2018 Начат аудит проекта Rail Baltica