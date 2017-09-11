SBA to build EUR 30 mln plant, logistics center in Klaipeda

SBA, the owner of one of Lithuania's largest furniture manufacturing groups, this year plans to launch construction on a new logistics center and a furniture components factory close to the port city of Klaipeda, informed LETA/BNS.

"We plan to invest over 30 mln euros in the project in 2018 through 2019," SBA Vice-President Egidijus Valentinavicius told in a comment, but gave no further details.





It was reported earlier that the SBA logistics center would provide services not only to the group's factories, but also to other Lithuanian manufacturers working with international retail chains.





It was said that the new factory would manufacture furniture components and interior fittings.





SBA, which is controlled by businessman Arunas Martinkevicius, owns seven furniture factories in Lithuania, Russia and Belarus, with some 95% of their products exported to foreign markets.