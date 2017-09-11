First Holiday Inn hotel in Latvia to open in Preses Nams high-rise in 2022

The first Holiday Inn hotel in Latvia, located in the Preses Nams high-rise in Riga, is to open in September 2022, British hospitality company InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) representative Liga Tregere told LETA.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with investment management company Lords LB Asset Management, which acquired the Preses Nams building and the land plot under the building a year ago.





The hotel will have 280 rooms, a restaurant, a conference hall with a seating capacity of 400, six meeting rooms, a parking lot and a fitness center.





IHG Development Director in Poland and Eastern Europe Miguel Martins said that the number of tourists traveling to Riga kept growing, hence the need for trusted hotel brands that meet the requirements of those traveling on business as well as vacation.





The agreement on development of the Holiday Inn hotel in Riga was signed last Wednesday. This is the fourth agreement since the beginning of this year on building an IHG hotel in Eastern Europe. There are 25 IHG hotels in Eastern Europe at the moment operating under the brands of InterContinental, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express.





At the moment, IHG owns, directly and separately, and franchises more than 5,400 hotels with approximately 1,800 rooms in almost a hundred countries. IHG hotels and corporate offices employ more than 375,000 people.