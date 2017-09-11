Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate, Tourism
Accorhotels hotel to be built in Tallinn reaches full height
A 12 mln euro hotel building of the French hotel chain Accorhotels to be built on Juhkentali Street in Tallinn has reached its full height, informed LETA/BNS.
"The hotel is being built on the basis of the Ibis
interior design concept and will ceremoniously open its doors in spring
2019," Madis Magi, chairman of
the management board of Hausers Grupp,
said.
The six-story hotel with 190 guest rooms will be built on
the plot situated at 22 Juhkentali Street in central Tallinn for an estimated
12 mln euros.
The hotel will start operating under the international Accorhotels Ibis trademark. Accor is operating in Estonia through
the subsidiary Orbis listed on the
Warsaw stock exchange.
