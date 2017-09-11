Europe’s largest conference on power electronics to be held in Riga

On September 17-21, 2018, Riga will host a scientific conference EPE 2018 on power electronics, gathering energy and electronic scientists from the whole world, informs LETA referring to the Riga Technical University.

The conference is organized by the European Power Electronics and Drives Association (EPE), and each year it is held in a different country.





This year’s conference will be held in Riga and will gather about 650 participants.





The conference aims to be a meeting forum for researchers, developers and specialists from academia and industry. Participants will focus on interdisciplinary discussions of new ideas, research, development, applications and the latest advances in the field of power electronics and adjustable speed drives