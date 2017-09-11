Energy, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 17.09.2018, 10:59
Europe’s largest conference on power electronics to be held in Riga
BC, Riga, 17.09.2018.Print version
On September 17-21, 2018, Riga will host a scientific conference EPE 2018 on power electronics, gathering energy and electronic scientists from the whole world, informs LETA referring to the Riga Technical University.
The
conference is organized by the European Power Electronics and Drives
Association (EPE), and each year it is held in a different country.
This year’s
conference will be held in Riga and will gather about 650 participants.
The
conference aims to be a meeting forum for researchers, developers and
specialists from academia and industry. Participants will focus on
interdisciplinary discussions of new ideas, research, development, applications
and the latest advances in the field of power electronics and adjustable speed
drives
Other articles:
- 17.09.2018 Latvia concludes refugee relocation program
- 17.09.2018 Latvia to pay in 1.8 mln euros into refugee support mechanism to Turkey over next five years
- 17.09.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 2.6% in first seven months of 2018
- 17.09.2018 В Латвии в 2016 году на отдых, культуру и религию было выделено больше, чем в Литве, и меньше, чем в Эстонии – Eurostat
- 17.09.2018 Латвия завершила программу ЕС по перемещению беженцев
- 17.09.2018 За семь лет из Риги на другое место жительства переселились почти 80 тыс. человек
- 14.09.2018 Банк Латвии сохранил прогноз инфляции на уровне 2,9%
- 14.09.2018 В Таллинне после капитальной реконструкции открылся парк Таммсааре
- 14.09.2018 Латвия недовольна следующим проектом многолетнего бюджета ЕС – Кучинскис
- 14.09.2018 В 2020 году Латвия ничего не получит из фондов ЕС на дороги – Latvijas Valsts ceļi