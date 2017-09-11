Skvernelis invites Kaufland to come to Lithuania

Prime Minister of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis invited Germany's retail chain Kaufland to come to the Lithuanian market as he met with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Vilnius on Friday, September 14, 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

"The prime minister said at the meeting that Lidl's arrival has increased competition among shops, which creates preconditions for prices to decline, and that it would be even more beneficial for Lithuania if Kaufland came as well," Skvernelis' spokesman Tomas Berzinskas told.





Both Lidl, which opened its first stores in Lithuania in 2016, and Kaufland are part of Germany's Schwarz Gruppe.