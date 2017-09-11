EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Retail
Skvernelis invites Kaufland to come to Lithuania
Prime Minister of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis invited Germany's retail chain Kaufland to come to the Lithuanian market as he met with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Vilnius on Friday, September 14, 2018, informs LETA/BNS.
"The prime minister said at the meeting that Lidl's arrival has increased competition among shops, which creates
preconditions for prices to decline, and that it would be even more beneficial
for Lithuania if Kaufland came
as well," Skvernelis' spokesman Tomas Berzinskas told.
Both Lidl, which opened its
first stores in Lithuania in 2016, and Kaufland
are part of Germany's Schwarz Gruppe.
