First registration of new cars climbs 31.1 pct on year in Estonia

In total 2,726 new passenger cars were registered in Estonia in August, 2018, 31.1% more than during the same month in 2017, it appears from figures available from the Road Administration, cities LETA/BNS.

A total of 5,029 vehicles were entered into the motor vehicle register for the first time during the month, 17% more than in August, 2017, of which new vehicles made up approximately 54%.





Toyota topped the list of new car registrations with 586 units, followed by Renault with 475, Skoda with 256, and Nissan with 188 new cars registered.





Besides passenger cars, 499 trucks, 11 buses, 535 trailers, 61 motorcycles, 78 mopeds, two terrain vehicles, 53 tractors, 24 tractor trailers, 26 units of mobile machinery and 62 recreational water craft were entered into the register during the month.