Final scenario for Baltic grid synchronization expected to be approved in Brussels

The Baltic Energy Market Interconnection Plan (BEMIP) High Level Group is expected to approve in Brussels on Friday, September 14, 2018, a technical scenario for the synchronization of the Baltic power grids with the Continental European system, informs LETA/BNS.

The adoption of a positive decision will give the green light for the implementation of the project estimated to cost over 1 bln euros.





It will open the way for the Baltic and Polish transmission system operators to next week submit an application to the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) for the extension of the Continental Europe Synchronous Area.





Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas, who is attending the BEMIP meeting, expects that the Baltic countries and Poland will approve the project's technical solutions and that upcoming parliamentary elections in Latvia and Estonia will not hinder the smooth implementation of the project.





The final scenario, worked out by researchers at the Institute of Power Engineering in Gdansk, calls for installing synchronous compensators – In addition to LitPol Link and a new sea cable – that would be necessary if the existing interconnection between Lithuania and Poland went offline and the system had to operate in isolation.





Lithuania's Litgrid, Latvia's AST and Estonia's Elering will by October 11, 2018, submit a joint application for funding under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the first stage of the project.





The synchronization is expected to be completed in 2025.