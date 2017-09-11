Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business
Final scenario for Baltic grid synchronization expected to be approved in Brussels
The adoption of a positive decision will give the green light for the
implementation of the project estimated to cost over 1 bln euros.
It will open the way for the Baltic and Polish transmission system
operators to next week submit an application to the European Network of
Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) for the extension of the Continental
Europe Synchronous Area.
Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas, who is attending
the BEMIP meeting, expects that the Baltic countries and Poland will approve
the project's technical solutions and that upcoming parliamentary elections in
Latvia and Estonia will not hinder the smooth implementation of the project.
The final scenario, worked out by researchers at the Institute of Power
Engineering in Gdansk, calls for installing synchronous compensators – In
addition to LitPol Link and a new sea
cable – that would be necessary if the existing interconnection between
Lithuania and Poland went offline and the system had to operate in isolation.
Lithuania's Litgrid, Latvia's AST and Estonia's Elering will by October 11, 2018, submit a joint application for
funding under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the first stage of the
project.
The synchronization is expected to be completed in 2025.
