Latvijas Loto posts EUR 3.323 mln in H1 profit

National lottery company Latvijas Loto achieved EUR 20.083 mln in turnover in the first half of this year, which is 17.1 % more than in the respective period in 2017, while the company's profit rose 17.2% to EUR 3.323 mln, according to Latvijas Loto financial report writes LETA.

"Latvijas Loto attained all of its financial and non-financial targets in the first six months of 2018," the company informs.





Latvijas Loto closed the first six months of 2017 with EUR 17.147 mln in turnover and a EUR 2.835 mln profit.





Latvijas Loto is fully owned by the Latvian state, and it is the only company authorized to organize nationwide lotteries in Latvia.