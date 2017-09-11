Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia

Latvijas Loto posts EUR 3.323 mln in H1 profit

National lottery company Latvijas Loto achieved EUR 20.083 mln in turnover in the first half of this year, which is 17.1 % more than in the respective period in 2017, while the company's profit rose 17.2% to EUR 3.323 mln, according to Latvijas Loto financial report writes LETA.

"Latvijas Loto attained all of its financial and non-financial targets in the first six months of 2018," the company informs.


Latvijas Loto closed the first six months of 2017 with EUR 17.147 mln in turnover and a EUR 2.835 mln profit.


Latvijas Loto is fully owned by the Latvian state, and it is the only company authorized to organize nationwide lotteries in Latvia.




