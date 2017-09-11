Education and Science, Good for Business, Latvia, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 11.09.2018, 17:49
Teachers' minimum salary raised to EUR 710 in Latvia
This is in
line with the government's timetable for increasing teachers' salaries from
September 1 this year to December 31, 2022, which the government approved at
the beginning of this year. According to the schedule, teachers' minimum salary
will be 710 euros as of September 1 this year.
As a
result, the minimum salary will increase for approximately 24,129 school
teachers, 12,159 preschool teachers, 6,570 vocational school teachers, 7350
informal education teachers
The minimum
monthly salaries of educational institutions' personnel and principals will
also increase accordingly.
Additional
financing necessary to increase teachers' minimum salary from September 1 this
year is 6,168 mln euros, while in 2019 and subsequent years – 17.588 mln euros annually.
This year,
the extra funds will come from the Education and Science Ministry's budget and
the government's contingency funds.
In Latvia teachers'
minimum salary was last increased two years ago, from 420 euros to 680 euros.
