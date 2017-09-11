Teachers' minimum salary raised to EUR 710 in Latvia

Teachers' minimum statutory salary will be increased 30 euros to 710 euros in September, the Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia agreed on Tuesday, informs LETA.

This is in line with the government's timetable for increasing teachers' salaries from September 1 this year to December 31, 2022, which the government approved at the beginning of this year. According to the schedule, teachers' minimum salary will be 710 euros as of September 1 this year.





As a result, the minimum salary will increase for approximately 24,129 school teachers, 12,159 preschool teachers, 6,570 vocational school teachers, 7350 informal education teachers

The minimum monthly salaries of educational institutions' personnel and principals will also increase accordingly.





Additional financing necessary to increase teachers' minimum salary from September 1 this year is 6,168 mln euros, while in 2019 and subsequent years – 17.588 mln euros annually.





This year, the extra funds will come from the Education and Science Ministry's budget and the government's contingency funds.





In Latvia teachers' minimum salary was last increased two years ago, from 420 euros to 680 euros.