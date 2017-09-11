Lithuanian companies post 3 bln euros in H1 pre-tax profits

Lithuania's non-financial companies posted over 3 bln euros in aggregate pretax profits for the first half of 2018, a rise of 0.7% on the same time last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Statistics Lithuania.

Their combined first-half revenue increased by 11.7% from a year ago to almost 42 bln euros.

In the second quarter alone, non-financial companies' sales and service revenue totaled 22 bln euros, up by 10.5% quarter-on-quarter and up by 11.9% year-on-year.





Second-quarter pretax earnings reached nearly 2 bln euros, of which 638 mln euros, or 32%, came from financial and investment activities.





Some 61.4% of all companies operated at a profit in the second quarter, down by 0.8 percentage points from a year ago, but up by 6 points from a quarter ago.