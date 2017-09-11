Education and Science, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Rating
Education in Estonia among most accessible, fair – OECD
This is
applicable especially for kindergartens, the attendance of which, unlike for a
great number of OECD countries, does not depend on the level of education
of the parents, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Education and
Research told.
"The
OECD comparison confirms that we are on the right path with our education
system, we do not discriminate against any children nor do we divide them in
groups," Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps said at the presentation of the report. "We want
to move even further and for example improve the accessibility of pre-school
education, because as the OECD confirms, this is the best way to actually
reach every child. In order to do that, we are planning to launch negotiations to
make kindergartens partly or fully accessible for free."
The
OECD also highlighted the salary increase of Estonian teachers, which has
been one of the highest among OECD countries in recent years,
exceeding over 50%. "In absolute numbers, the salaries of our teachers are
modest compared to wealthier countries and this is namely why the salary hike
must continue as quickly as possible," Reps said. "The salary of
teachers is the basis for ensuring that we have enough teachers of all subjects
in the future and that young people favor schools more in the ever increasing
labor market competition."
The
OECD report also analyzed gender-based differences and according to the
results, women still reach higher education more than men, but men's employment
is greater. In addition, the report also focused on the opportunities of those
born abroad in the education system.
