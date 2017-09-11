airBaltic Pilot Academy’s second group of students begin studies

The Latvian airline airBaltic today, on September 10, 2018, began study process already for the second group of students of airline’s newly established Pilot Academy. The second group of 12 students will become airBaltic pilots upon completion of the full-time programme in about two years from now.

Pauls Cālītis, airBaltic SVP Flight Operations: “We saw a tremendous increase in the number of applications received for this second group. Over 450 potential candidates applied, 150 of whom came from Estonia and Lithuania. We have worked a lot so that young people in the Baltics would find out about the Pilot Academy and realize that becoming a pilot is an attainable target.”





“Launching our own Pilot Academy has been a major step in securing that more Baltic pilots will join our airline in the future. Some of the students from the first group are already performing solo flights with our state-of-the-art Diamond Aircraft training planes at Liepāja Airport. airBaltic Pilot Academy is the only programme to offer high calibre pilot training, which will lead to employment as an airBaltic pilot. We are proud to create this unique opportunity for Latvians and our Baltic neighbours,” Cālītis added.





The application process for the 2019 spring group of airBaltic Pilot Academy must be submitted by November 5, 2018. For more information and applications, please visit here. The third group will start studies in January 2019.