airBaltic Pilot Academy’s second group of students begin studies
Pauls Cālītis, airBaltic
SVP Flight Operations: “We saw a tremendous increase in the number of
applications received for this second group. Over 450 potential candidates
applied, 150 of whom came from Estonia and Lithuania. We have worked a lot so
that young people in the Baltics would find out about the Pilot Academy and
realize that becoming a pilot is an attainable target.”
“Launching
our own Pilot Academy has been a
major step in securing that more Baltic pilots will join our airline in the
future. Some of the students from the first group are already performing solo
flights with our state-of-the-art Diamond
Aircraft training planes at Liepāja Airport. airBaltic Pilot Academy
is the only programme to offer high calibre pilot training, which will lead to
employment as an airBaltic pilot. We
are proud to create this unique opportunity for Latvians and our Baltic
neighbours,” Cālītis added.
The
application process for the 2019 spring group of airBaltic Pilot Academy must be submitted by November 5, 2018. For
more information and applications, please visit
here. The third group will start studies
in January 2019.
