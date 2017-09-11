Lithuanian-owned City Service expands into southern Spain

City Service, a property administration and maintenance group owned by Lithuania's Icor, is expanding into southern Spain, with its Grupo Aresi de Inversiones set to launch operations in the region of Malaga, reported LETA/BNS.

The group in early August purchased portfolios in Marbella, Nueva Andalucia and Manilva. The acquisition will increase the turnover of multi-apartment buildings managed by the group by 18%, City Service said.





Grupo Aresi de Inversiones also operates in the Madrid, Alicante and Murcia regions, with the area of buildings administered by the group totaling 5.8 square meters.





City Service is a holding company that owns a group of building maintenance and integrated utility service companies in Lithuania, Poland, Spain Latvia and Russia. The total area of buildings under its management currently amounts to 34.7 million square meters.





The company's first-half consolidated net profits fell by 18.1% y-o-y to 2.77 mln euros as consolidated revenue declined by 4.1% to 80.945 mln euros.





City Service is quoted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.