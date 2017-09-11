EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 07.09.2018, 13:00
Lithuanian-owned City Service expands into southern Spain
The group in early August purchased portfolios in Marbella, Nueva Andalucia and Manilva. The acquisition will increase the turnover of multi-apartment buildings managed by the group by 18%, City Service said.
Grupo Aresi de Inversiones also operates in the Madrid, Alicante and Murcia regions, with the area of buildings administered by the group totaling 5.8 square meters.
City Service is a holding company that owns a group of building maintenance and integrated utility service companies in Lithuania, Poland, Spain Latvia and Russia. The total area of buildings under its management currently amounts to 34.7 million square meters.
The company's first-half consolidated net profits fell by 18.1% y-o-y to 2.77 mln euros as consolidated revenue declined by 4.1% to 80.945 mln euros.
City Service is quoted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
- 07.09.2018 Из Варшавы и Киева будут координировать работу балтийского Uber
- 07.09.2018 Цена на электроэнергию в Литве поставила рекорд последних лет
- 07.09.2018 Finland approves sale of ammo for 155 mm howitzers to Estonia
- 07.09.2018 Latvian-Belarus cooperation council agree to develop cooperation in transport, logistics, transborder cooperation and IT
- 07.09.2018 Playtech sells holding in Plus500 for GBP 176 mln
- 07.09.2018 Estonia's July tourist numbers up 1% on year
- 07.09.2018 Lithuanians expect prices for solar modules to fall as EU lifts duties on Chinese imports
- 07.09.2018 Узбекистан – Латвия: бизнес-форум в Риге
- 06.09.2018 Lithuanian dairy company Zemaitijos Pienas sells 32% stake in Muizas Piens food wholesaler
- 06.09.2018 Next crisis can be brought about by developments on real estate market - ECB