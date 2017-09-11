EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.09.2018, 11:28
Lithuanian PM off to Poland for Krynica economic forum
|Photo: news.yandex.com.
"The Krynica Economic Forum has honorable traditions, and,
therefore, it is very important that this year we are taking part together with
the ministers for the environment, energy, transport and economy,"
Skvernelis said in a press release on the eve of the visit.
"It is obvious that our relations with Poland are expanding and
intensifying. I think that this forum will present us with a great opportunity
to discuss bilateral cooperation in all strategic areas," he
said.
The prime minister is scheduled to meet with his Polish counterpart,
Mateusz Morawiecki, and with Daniel Obajtek, CEO of Poland's oil
group Orlen, the government's press
office said in the press release.
Skvernelis has told that he plans to discuss with Morawiecki the local Lithuanian community's request to set up a center for Lithuanian culture and education and a kindergarten in Suwalki.
The Krynica forum, sometimes referred to as the "Eastern
Davos", is an annual meeting of Central and Eastern European economic and
political elite held in early September since 1992.
