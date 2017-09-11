Lithuanian PM off to Poland for Krynica economic forum

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis is on Wednesday leaving for Poland to attend the Krynica Economic Forum, informs LETA/BNS.

"The Krynica Economic Forum has honorable traditions, and, therefore, it is very important that this year we are taking part together with the ministers for the environment, energy, transport and economy," Skvernelis said in a press release on the eve of the visit.





"It is obvious that our relations with Poland are expanding and intensifying. I think that this forum will present us with a great opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation in all strategic areas," he said.





The prime minister is scheduled to meet with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, and with Daniel Obajtek, CEO of Poland's oil group Orlen, the government's press office said in the press release.





Skvernelis has told that he plans to discuss with Morawiecki the local Lithuanian community's request to set up a center for Lithuanian culture and education and a kindergarten in Suwalki.

The Krynica forum, sometimes referred to as the "Eastern Davos", is an annual meeting of Central and Eastern European economic and political elite held in early September since 1992.