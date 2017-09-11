Lithuanian Maxima Grupe Starts Meeting Investors for Attraction of Capital

Maxima Grupë, the managing company of the Maxima Latvija retail chain, focuses on plans for business development in existing and emerging markets, and is now ready for an ambitious attraction of capital. The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the Maxima Grupë’s base prospectus that was also announced on the Dublin Stock Exchange, informed Maxima Grupe.

Under the document, Maxima Grupë has the ability to issue up to EUR 1 bln bonds. If the decision is made by the company to start the issuance of bonds, the first emission would amount to EUR 300-400 mln.





“As Standard & Poor’s assigned a solid credit rating to Maxima Grupë, we continue to explore the options for bond issuance. The announcement of the prospectus provides us with a possibility to borrow on international capital markets. We are evaluating all possible financing possibilities. Under favourable circumstances, we may proceed to issue bonds at short notice," said Dalius Misiūnas, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Maxima Grupë.





The base prospectus is a document in the process of bond issuance. It is a binding document for investors that contains detailed information about the company, its performance and risks. The document also describes financial and non-financial commitments of the company for investors after the issuance of bonds. In order to reach the widest range of potential investors, the Dublin Stock Exchange was chosen for registration of the base prospectus. Maxima Grupë has selected three banks as arrangers and dealers for the programme: BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and SEB Bankas. The prospectus is published on the Dublin Stock Exchange and Maxima Grupë websites.





"The growth plans and assessment of international experts allow us to look to the future with confidence, not only at a group level, but also on the Latvian market. At the moment, Maxima is strategically developing by expanding the retail chain across Latvia and modernising our shopping environment and assortment, in order to provide Latvian buyers with the most comfortable and modern shopping experience," says Andris Vilcmeiers, Chairman of the Board of Maxima Latvija. Maxima Latvija plans to invest more than 23 mln euros into the expansion and reconstruction of the stores and improving customer convenience.





Standard & Poor’s has assigned Maxima Grupë a BB+ credit rating with a stable outlook. Maxima Grupë has become the first private company in the Baltics and one of the few retailers in the Eastern and Central European region to receive and publicly announce an international credit rating. According to the company, this rating is the highest among European retail companies of similar size (with annual revenue amounting to EUR 4 bn).





SIA Maxima Latvija is a grocery retail chain with 158 stores in Latvia, out of which 127 are X size stores, 24 are XX size stores and 5 are XXX size stores, and 2 “Maxima Express” stores.





This year “Maxima” also became a leader of electromobility in Northern Europe – the company introduced lithium-ion battery operated loaders, which will simplify the daily work of our employees and make it more comfortable, and the technology is friendly to the environment.





The operation has a team of approximately 7500 professionals in its stores, two logistics centres and the online grocery shop barbora.lv. “Maxima” has up to 60 000 products on offer at its stores in Latvia. “Maxima” stores are widening their selections of local products and are sourcing their supplies from farmers, breeders, SMEs and artisans who are based near to where the customers live. The company is part of the holding Maxima Grupe, which is the largest retail chain and employer in the Baltic states, with more than 30,000 staff in five countries (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Bulgaria).





Maxima Grupë owns the retail chain Maxima (in the Baltic states), Stokrotka and Aldik (in Poland), T-Market (in Bulgaria) and the food e-store Barbora operating in Lithuania and Latvia.

Maxima Grupë belongs to the Vilniaus Prekyba company group - one of the largest retail companies in the Baltic states and the Central and Eastern European region.