Estonia's Nordecon enters into EUR 8.1 mln construction contract in Sweden

Swencn AB, a company of the listed Estonian Nordecon Group, entered into a 8.1 million euro contract for the performance of construction works on a residential development project in Stockholm area in Sweden, informed LETA/BNS.

The value of the contract is approximately 8.1 million euros including value added tax. The construction works will commence in September 2018, Nordecon told the stock exchange.





Nordecon is a group of construction companies the core business of which is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden.





The parent of the group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the group in 2017 was 231 mln euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since May 18, 2006, the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Tallinn stock exchange.