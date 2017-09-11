Construction, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.09.2018, 11:37
Estonia's Nordecon enters into EUR 8.1 mln construction contract in Sweden
BC, Tallinn, 03.09.2018.Print version
Swencn AB, a company of the listed Estonian Nordecon Group, entered into a 8.1 million euro contract for the performance of construction works on a residential development project in Stockholm area in Sweden, informed LETA/BNS.
The value of the contract is approximately 8.1 million euros including value added tax. The construction works will commence in September 2018, Nordecon told the stock exchange.
Nordecon is a group of construction companies the core business of which is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden.
The parent of the group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the group in 2017 was 231 mln euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since May 18, 2006, the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Tallinn stock exchange.
Other articles:
- 03.09.2018 H1 loss of Trigon Property Development totals EUR 11,800
- 03.09.2018 DB Schenker offers booking platform for land transport
- 03.09.2018 Estonian Olerex begins offering cash withdrawal service at filling stations
- 03.09.2018 Eight self-propelled howitzers to be deployed at military base in Latgale
- 03.09.2018 Lietuvos Energija lifts Jan-Jul revenue 16% to EUR 710 mln
- 03.09.2018 World Food Summits: urgent issues being seen and resolved (part I)
- 31.08.2018 Вестербака представил Симсон план туннеля Таллинн-Хельсинки
- 31.08.2018 Citadele Bank reports EUR 18 mln in H1 profit
- 31.08.2018 Прибыль концерна Latvenergo в первом полугодии - 97,4 млн. евро
- 31.08.2018 Комитет ЕП рекомендовал Латвии усилить борьбу с финансовыми преступлениями