Thursday, 30.08.2018, 19:19
European Youth Chess Championship was excellently organized – president of Latvian Chess Federation
The European Youth Chess Championship took place at the Kipsala
exhibition center in Riga. Over 1,000 participants from 47 countries competed
in the nine rounds of the tournament. Latvia was represented by 103 young chess
players at the tournament.
“In my opinion, the championship was well organized. Surely, there were
some small details as the number of participants was very high, around 2,000
people overall. I would like to thank the state and Riga City Council, as well
as other sponsors,” said Ozolins.
“I would also like to thank the organizers – the team did a great job
under Egils Lavendelis’ leadership. The hall was very good, the
championship could be viewed in good-quality video broadcasts. There was an
unpleasant incident where one of the participants had to be disqualified, but
on the whole, we can be satisfied with this tournament,” the president of the
Latvian Chess Federation said.
For the Latvian Chess Federation, hosting the tournament was a
significant challenge.
“I think that we organized the tournament excellently. Hosting the chess
tournament cost roughly 400,000 euros, but the data have yet to be updated. We
had our concerns, of course, but we did it. Sponsors were cooperative as well,”
Ozolins said.
Lavendelis, the head of the team that organized the tournament, ironically
thanked the youngster “who played with his phone”, saying that he helped draw
media attention to the tournament.
Lavendelis agreed that hosting the chess championship was a challenge as
booking accommodation for all participants was not an easy task.
The tournament’s chief arbiter Ahot Vardapetian said he enjoyed
the tournament in a country and city with good chess traditions and also
praised the championship’s high organizational level.
