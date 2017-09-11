Foodstuff, Good for Business, Lithuania, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.08.2018, 15:31
McDonald's opening in Lithuania's Marijampole
BC, Vilniaus, 29.08.2018.Print version
The McDonald's fast food restaurant chain is opening its restaurant in Lithuania's southern city of Marijampole, making it the smallest city in Lithuania it operates in, informs LETA/BNS.
"We
are constantly looking for business development opportunities and have several
Lithuanian cities on our mind which match our business model. Lithuanian
economy's stable growth provides complete confidence not only in Lithuania's
major but also smaller cities," Vladimir
Janevski, general manager Baltics for McDonald's,
told.
In his
words, investment into the new restaurant in Marijampole will stand at 1 mln
euros and will create 40 jobs.
A Hesburger restaurant operates in central
Marijampole since 2015 and another one is situated in Marijampole District near
the Via Baltica highway.
Two new McDonald's restaurants were opened in
Lithuania last year, bringing their total number in the country to 13.
Other articles:
- 29.08.2018 Lithuania's Vinted attracts 50 mln euros investment
- 29.08.2018 Lithuanian Railways' revenue up 8% in 2018
- 29.08.2018 Consumer confidence remains unchanged in Lithuania
- 29.08.2018 Estonia's sole spirit producer laying off workers, to halve output
- 29.08.2018 Vilnius to invest 39 mln euros into public transport, to buy electric, hybrid buses
- 29.08.2018 Latvia's HansaMatrix high-tech company raises sales 7% in Q2
- 29.08.2018 Number of foreign tourists in Riga hotels grows 7% in Q2
- 29.08.2018 Baltics’ major food fair Riga Food 2018 coming in September
- 29.08.2018 На выставке Riga Food – вкус столетия Латвии
- 29.08.2018 Новая эпоха на рынке недвижимости – PropTech