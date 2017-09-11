McDonald's opening in Lithuania's Marijampole

The McDonald's fast food restaurant chain is opening its restaurant in Lithuania's southern city of Marijampole, making it the smallest city in Lithuania it operates in, informs LETA/BNS.

"We are constantly looking for business development opportunities and have several Lithuanian cities on our mind which match our business model. Lithuanian economy's stable growth provides complete confidence not only in Lithuania's major but also smaller cities," Vladimir Janevski, general manager Baltics for McDonald's, told.





In his words, investment into the new restaurant in Marijampole will stand at 1 mln euros and will create 40 jobs.





A Hesburger restaurant operates in central Marijampole since 2015 and another one is situated in Marijampole District near the Via Baltica highway.





Two new McDonald's restaurants were opened in Lithuania last year, bringing their total number in the country to 13.