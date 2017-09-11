EU – Baltic States, Export, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.08.2018, 18:47
Sales of Madara Cosmetics company up 30% in H1
The company said in its financial report that its growth has been
primarily based on successful operation in the existing distribution channels,
attraction of new clients, strengthening of brand awareness and introduction of
new products. Sales of the new sunscreen products particularly contributed to
the company’s development.
92% of the company’s turnover originates in the European Union (including
Latvia), while 8% – outside of the EU. Compared to the respective prior year
period, the sales proportion in the European Union (including Latvia) has grown
by 4 percentage points, thus corresponding to the sales strategy designed by
the company. The largest market outside of Latvia is Finland. Turnover for the
first six months of 2018 in Finland amounted to 1.27 mln euros, representing a
75% increase.
During the first half of the year Madara
Cosmetics focused particularly on the upgrading of our e-commerce system
and implementation of IT projects to automate the operations. The current e-commerce
system has undergone several significant improvements and has acquired
additional tools that promote the system’s operating effectiveness. Among the
most notable IT projects the company highlights the implementation of business
intelligence system that lets process data and perform analytics more quickly,
consequently translating into a more efficient decision-making process across
all departments. The company has invested 113,000 euros in upgrading the
e-commerce system and implementing IT projects.
The company also reported that it continues to enhance its manufacturing
processes. “We made a procurement in the first half of the year and ordered two
filling machines: automated cosmetic filling and capping line (207,295 euros);
high-performing tube filling machine for cosmetic products (277,400 euros).
Both machines will be supplied and installed by the end of the year and will
help to increase production efficiency during the filling and packaging
process,” the report says.
Founded in 2006 by several individuals, Madara Cosmetics has been listed several on the Nasdaq Riga alternative market First
North since November 10, 2017. Madara
Cosmetics group comprises also Madara
Retail, Cosmetics Nord, and
German-registered Madara Cosmetics GmbH.
