Danish Agro to acquire Konekesko's Baltic businesses

DA Agravis Machinery Holdings, which belongs to the Danish Agro group, is to buy the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian companies of machinery seller Konekesko, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: danishagro.com

As a result of a merger, DA Agravis Machinery Holdings A/S is to become the sole owner of companies Konekesko Eesti AS, SIA Konekesko Latvija and UAB Konekesko Lietuva, it can be seen from a merger notice submitted to the Competition Authority.





DA Agravis Machinery Holding is part of the Danish Agro group, which has sold agricultural machinery since 2012. In recent years Danish Agro has expanded its operations in the field of the sale of agricultural machinery, including in Estonia.