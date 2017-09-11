Agriculture, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Machinery construction, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.08.2018, 09:23
Danish Agro to acquire Konekesko's Baltic businesses
BC, Tallinn, 24.08.2018.Print version
DA Agravis Machinery Holdings, which belongs to the Danish Agro group, is to buy the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian companies of machinery seller Konekesko, informs LETA/BNS.
|Photo: danishagro.com
As a result of a merger, DA Agravis
Machinery Holdings A/S is to become the sole owner of companies Konekesko Eesti AS, SIA Konekesko Latvija and UAB
Konekesko Lietuva, it can be seen from a merger notice submitted to the
Competition Authority.
DA Agravis Machinery
Holding is part of the Danish Agro group,
which has sold agricultural machinery since 2012. In recent years Danish Agro has expanded its operations
in the field of the sale of agricultural machinery, including in Estonia.
Other articles:
- 24.08.2018 Estonian govt committee to submit proposals for improving fight against money laundering
- 24.08.2018 Skonto Plan starts work on 21 mln euros construction project in UK
- 24.08.2018 Active crackdown on money laundering will boost international confidence in Latvia’s financial sector – Bank of Latvia
- 24.08.2018 H1 sales of Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica jewelry maker drop 11.5%
- 24.08.2018 More than 40% of unemployed are 50 years old or older
- 24.08.2018 TabFab creative quarter in Riga to be developed for 5 mln euros
- 24.08.2018 Правительство Эстонии намерено повысить эффективность борьбы с отмыванием денег
- 24.08.2018 В реконструкцию квартала Табачной фабрики будет инвестировано 5 млн. евро
- 24.08.2018 Оборот Рижского завода ювелирных изделий уменьшился на 11,5%
- 24.08.2018 В сентябре в рамках форума PropTech Riga пройдет конкурс стартапов