Skonto Plan starts work on 21 mln euros construction project in UK
The contract is worth 21 mln euros.
The KeyBridge project is being
developed in London’s prestigious Vauxhall district. The project envisages
construction of two apartment buildings – the 22-story KeyBridge House and the 37-story KeyBridge Lofts. The latter is intended to become the highest brick
apartment building in the UK. The two buildings together will have 470 new
apartments of various sizes, from small studio apartments to spacious luxury
and penthouse apartments.
As reported, Skonto Plan Ltd, a
manufacturer of aluminum and plastic structures, turned over EUR 32.374 mln in
2017, which was a 60.7% increase against a year before, and made a profit of
EUR 1.482 mln, recovering from a loss incurred in 2016.
Skonto Plan Ltd belongs
to GRIF 2 (90%) and Ilja
Solomatins (10%).
