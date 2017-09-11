Skonto Plan starts work on 21 mln euros construction project in UK

Skonto Plan, a member of Latvia’s Skonto Group, has started work on the facade of the new KeyBridge residential project in London, which foresees the construction of the UK’s tallest residential brick tower, informs LETA.

The contract is worth 21 mln euros.





The KeyBridge project is being developed in London’s prestigious Vauxhall district. The project envisages construction of two apartment buildings – the 22-story KeyBridge House and the 37-story KeyBridge Lofts. The latter is intended to become the highest brick apartment building in the UK. The two buildings together will have 470 new apartments of various sizes, from small studio apartments to spacious luxury and penthouse apartments.





As reported, Skonto Plan Ltd, a manufacturer of aluminum and plastic structures, turned over EUR 32.374 mln in 2017, which was a 60.7% increase against a year before, and made a profit of EUR 1.482 mln, recovering from a loss incurred in 2016.





Skonto Plan Ltd belongs to GRIF 2 (90%) and Ilja Solomatins (10%).