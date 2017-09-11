Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 22.08.2018, 19:10
Johnson & Johnson's Baltic turnover up 14% to EUR 45 mln
BC, Vilnius, 22.08.2018.Print version
Johnson & Johnson's turnover in the Baltic states stood at 44.919 mln euros last year, up 14.1% from 39.384 mln in 2016, informed LETA/BNS.
Net profits grew 38.4% to 1.688 mln euros. The American
medical devices and medicines producer had 10.7 mln euros in undistributed
profits at the end of the last year, according to its financial report to the
Lithuanian Center of Registers.
Johnson &
Johnson's sales in Lithuania alone increased 17.2 % to 25.7 mln euros. They
grew 15.4% to 13.2 mln euros in Estonia and barely changed in Latvia, standing
at almost 6 mln euros.
The average number of the company's employees was 65 last
year, from 57 in 2016.
Sweden's Johnson & Johnson,
part of the American Johnson &
Johnson Corporate, owns 100% of the Lithuanian company.
Other articles:
- 22.08.2018 Германая компания Hella начала производство в Каунасе
- 22.08.2018 В Вильнюсском районе начнется строительство производства поликарбонатного листа
- 22.08.2018 Stradins Hospital ready to send project for 2nd stage of A wing construction to European Commission for approval
- 22.08.2018 HansaMatrix high-tech group raises turnover 18.7% in H1
- 22.08.2018 Lacu Gimene trademark of Russia's Pobeda Confectionery sweets maker declared invalid
- 22.08.2018 Estonian beer producers predict FY tax gap to reach EUR 100 mln
- 22.08.2018 1 сентября Юрмала приглашает на праздник в Каугури
- 22.08.2018 Rīga Plaza расширяет новую зону «Парк вкусов»
- 22.08.2018 Латвийское минобороны готово строить бункеры на случай войны
- 22.08.2018 В Юрмале пройдет 19-й ежегодный парад ретро автомобилей «Retro Jūrmala – 2018»