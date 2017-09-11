Johnson & Johnson's Baltic turnover up 14% to EUR 45 mln

Johnson & Johnson's turnover in the Baltic states stood at 44.919 mln euros last year, up 14.1% from 39.384 mln in 2016, informed LETA/BNS.

Net profits grew 38.4% to 1.688 mln euros. The American medical devices and medicines producer had 10.7 mln euros in undistributed profits at the end of the last year, according to its financial report to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





Johnson & Johnson's sales in Lithuania alone increased 17.2 % to 25.7 mln euros. They grew 15.4% to 13.2 mln euros in Estonia and barely changed in Latvia, standing at almost 6 mln euros.

The average number of the company's employees was 65 last year, from 57 in 2016.





Sweden's Johnson & Johnson, part of the American Johnson & Johnson Corporate, owns 100% of the Lithuanian company.