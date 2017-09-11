Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Loan
Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 20.08.2018, 14:37
Riga City Council plans to take EUR 41 mln loan for renovation of Mezaparks Grand Stage
The
committee’s chairman Olegs Burovs
(Honor to Serve Riga) informed that the 30-year interest free loan would cover
all the construction and supervision costs related to the renovation of the
open-air stage. The dismantling of the existing stage is scheduled to begin in
September this year.
The Riga
City Council has yet to take the final decision about the Treasury loan.
As
reported, LNK, RERE general partnership has won the contract to carry out phase
one construction works of the second stage of the Mezaparks Grand Stage
renovation and reconstruction for EUR 40.123 mln.
This phase
of the the Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation project is scheduled for completion
by the July 2020 when the open-air stage will become the venue of the Latvian
School Youth Song and Dance Celebration.
The first
stage of the reconstruction project, which cost EUR 26.74 mln, was also carried
out by LNK, RERE.
