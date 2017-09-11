Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
Latvijas Banka is issuing a collector coin dedicated to Curonian kings
The
collector coin Curonian Kings was
created by artists Arvīds Priedīte (the
graphic design) and Ligita Franckeviča
(the plaster model). The coin was struck by UAB Lietuvos monetų kalykla (Lithuania).
The obverse
features a rider on a horse, with a feather in his hat, a sword at his side and
a banner in his hand, against the background of a document. The reverse depicts
the Peniķi column with Ķoniņciems' coat of arms, a woman dressed in the folk
costume and a man with a sword; in the background, the names of the seven free
villages of Courland are inscribed.
Curonian
kings were the natives of Courland living in seven free villages of Ķoniņi,
Kalēji, Pliķi and Ziemeļi in Turlava parish, Dragūni in Rumba parsih, Viesalgi
in Snēpele parish and Sausgaļi in Padure parish. As vassals they received land
and privileges from the Livonian order. In 1230, an agreement concluded between
king Lamekin (Lammekinus Rex), representing most of the Curonians, and an
authorised representative of a legate of the Roman Pope established that the
Curonians had to take part in battles against pagans; they had the right to be
free as long as they remained Catholics. The agreement was short-lived as the
religious powers and the powers and influence of the Livonian Order tended to
change; however, the tradition of freedom was established.
Curonian
kings had the duty to participate in battles with their horses and weapons
defending the Livonian Order. They also became messengers, interpreters,
secretaries, carpenters, blacksmiths and other craftsmen, and were exempt from
corvée and duties. Curonian kings cultivated land by themselves or with the
help of their farm-hands, and the land was inherited by their sons.
To
commemorate this extraordinary history, Latvijas
Banka is dedicating a collector coin to Curonian kings.
Beginning
with 17 August 8.30 a.m., the new coin will be on sale online via
e-monetas.lv, Latvijas Banka's website for purchases of collector coins and other numismatic products, as well as Latvijas Banka Cashier's Offices at K. Valdemāra iela 1B in Riga and Teātra iela 3 in Liepāja.
The price
of the coin at Latvijas Banka
Cashier's Offices and via e-monetas.lv is
43.00 euro. The maximum mintage of the coin is limited to 2500.
