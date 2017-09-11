Estonia, Good for Business, Mergers and take-overs, Real Estate, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 15.08.2018, 16:25
Tallink's core owner Infortar selles Pirita Spa Hotel
BC, Tallinn, 15.08.2018.Print version
Investment company Infortar, the core owner of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp, has sold Pirita Spa Hotel in Tallinn and in connection with that, Tallink's subsidiary OU TLG Hotell will end its operations on Nov. 15, infomed LETA/BNS.
Ain Hanschmidt, CEO and major owner of Infortar, told that the sales agreement was signed at the beginning of this week and the assets have been transfered to the new owner. He did not want to disclose the transaction price.
Tallink told the stock exchange that the transaction does not have a substantial impact on the consolidated economic results of Tallink Grupp.
Other articles:
- 15.08.2018 Outgoing head of CCD COE to take up job at Estonian cyber firm
- 15.08.2018 Estonia and Finland started common development of X-Road software core
- 15.08.2018 Чистый убыток Tallinna Sadam за полугодие - 2,3 млн. евро
- 15.08.2018 «Дочка» эстонской авикомпании Nordica выиграла тендер на внутренней линии в Швеции
- 15.08.2018 Мерле Майгре будет работать в эстонском предприятии кибербезопасности
- 15.08.2018 В Эстонии повышают цены на дорожное страхование
- 15.08.2018 H1 loss of Tallinna Sadam totals EUR 2.3 mln due to dividends
- 15.08.2018 Elering signs agreements worth 60 mln euros for building Balticconnector compressor stations
- 15.08.2018 Riga Circus hopes to reopen for public in September
- 15.08.2018 Estonia's environment minister calls on colleagues to support world cleanup day