Tallink's core owner Infortar selles Pirita Spa Hotel

Investment company Infortar, the core owner of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp, has sold Pirita Spa Hotel in Tallinn and in connection with that, Tallink's subsidiary OU TLG Hotell will end its operations on Nov. 15, infomed LETA/BNS.

Ain Hanschmidt, CEO and major owner of Infortar, told that the sales agreement was signed at the beginning of this week and the assets have been transfered to the new owner. He did not want to disclose the transaction price.





Tallink told the stock exchange that the transaction does not have a substantial impact on the consolidated economic results of Tallink Grupp.



