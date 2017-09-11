Estonian Nordica's subsidiary Regional Jet to start operating on Sweden's domestic route

Regional Jet OU, a subsidiary of Nordic Aviation Group AS, the Estonian state-owned airline company which conducts its business under the Nordica brand, won the contract to provide service on the Swedish domestic Gallivare-Arvidsjaur route, informs LETA/BNS.

The routes in question are state-subsidized air links between the cities of Stockholm, Gallivare and Arvidsjauri and the newly signed procurement contract runs until October 2019. Flights between Stockholm and Gallivare and Arvidsjauri in the north of Sweden will start on 15 September, Nordica said.





The route will be served by Nordica's 88-90-seat CRJ900 jet.





Nordica operates a fleet of 19 aircraft, making it the largest Estonian aviation company. Nordica exports aviation services to Sweden, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands and employs more than 450 aviation specialists both in Estonia and abroad.