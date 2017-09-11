Culture, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 14.08.2018, 14:07
Parnu keen to vie for status of European capital of culture with Tartu, Viljandi
|Photo: parnu.ee
"Our goals are the same," Parnu Mayor Marko Sorin said.
"We wish to have an interesting and creative living environment, attach
value to local culture and wish to diversify it. Competing with one another
doesn't always pay off, half of Estonia would benefit from cooperation,"
he said.
Sorin said that all cities in Europe and elsewhere have understood that
what you need to develop is a region, not individual cities. For Europe, Parnu,
Tartu and Viljandi are a single region, albeit with minor differences.
He said that speaking in favor of Parnu are the sea, an intensive
cultural program during the summer, closeness to nature and a history dating
back 11,000 years.
Viljandi, according to Sorin, serves as an example of a small town that
can make itself big, whereas Tartu lacks comparison in Estonia when it comes to
intelligentsia. By supporting one another and tapping into one another's
strengths the cities would be able to offer more to tourists and establish ties
that will be preserved after the end of the period that they serve as European
capitals of culture.
The mayor of Parnu said that European Capital of Culture 2024 is not
about individual buildings or expensive concerts, but joining our forces to
prevent the relocation of people to the capital and its environs.
"People must be able to lead a good and interesting life everywhere
in Estonia. Who could motivate them more than Parnu, Tartu and Viljandi
together," Sorin said.
The council of Parnu is scheduled to discuss the proposal on Sept. 6.
- 14.08.2018 Unemployment decreased rapidly in Estonia
- 14.08.2018 LHV Group nets EUR 2.4 mln in July
- 14.08.2018 Danske Bank to renounce part of business clients in Lithuania
- 14.08.2018 Estonia wants to create common packaging deposit system with Latvia – Eco Baltia
- 14.08.2018 Baltic International Bank has for the first time in Latvia immortalised the works of the Latvian artist on its payment cards
- 14.08.2018 Контрейлерные перевозки быстрее и дешевле автомобильных – спикеры Х Балтийского транспортного форума
- 14.08.2018 Rail Baltica will essentially affect the construction market - experts
- 14.08.2018 Латвийские банки успешно завершили меры по снижению рисков – ассоциация
- 13.08.2018 Школьник из Эстонии впервые участвует в международной научной выставке в Китае
- 13.08.2018 ЕС может оштрафовать Эстонию за несоблюдение требований в сфере канализации