Fitch revises Lithuania's rating outlook from stable to positive

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Lithuania's long-term foreign-currency credit rating from stable to positive, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Finance Ministry of Lithuania.

The outlook was changed after a positive review of the country's fiscal policy.





Lithuania's long-term credit rating is now "A-", and the short-term credit rating is "F1", and they remain unchanged.





Fitch Ratings upgraded the outlook following a positive review of Lithuania's growth, fiscal policy and the public sector's financial results.





The rating agency also hopes Lithuania will successfully carry out a tax overhaul aimed at cutting labor taxation in the country, and will continue reducing the general government debt/GDP ratio.