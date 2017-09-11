Economics, GDP, Good for Business, Lithuania, Rating, Taxation
Monday, 13.08.2018
Fitch revises Lithuania's rating outlook from stable to positive
Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Lithuania's long-term foreign-currency credit rating from stable to positive, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Finance Ministry of Lithuania.
The outlook was changed after a positive review of the country's fiscal
policy.
Lithuania's long-term credit rating is now "A-", and the
short-term credit rating is "F1", and they remain unchanged.
Fitch Ratings upgraded
the outlook following a positive review of Lithuania's growth, fiscal policy
and the public sector's financial results.
The rating agency also hopes Lithuania will successfully carry out a tax
overhaul aimed at cutting labor taxation in the country, and will continue
reducing the general government debt/GDP ratio.
