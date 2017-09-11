Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
Estonian state forest management co sold 649 hectares of land for EUR 33 mln in H1
The 73 land plots were sold in two auctions.
"As of today, 70 land properties have changed hands and
appointments have been made with notaries for the certification of transactions
concerning the remaining three properties," Andrus Lauren, head of the
department for properties at RMK, told.
The money raised will be spent to finance the purchase by
RMK of land subject to conservation restrictions.
Three of the properties put up for auction during the first
six months of the year did not find a buyer and they will be put up for sale
again.
In the next auction, to take place on Aug. 28, 40 land
properties with a total area of 409 hectares will be put up for sale with
a starting price of 1.1 mln euros.
The parliament gave RMK the right in January this year to
start buying land plots subject to conservation restrictions. To raise money
necessary for that, RMK sells land plots which are not necessary for the management
of state forests. The pieces of land were charted during an inventory checking
carried out in 2017.
The land plots deemed as not necessary for the management of
state forests are separate land plots lying apart from state owned forestland,
land plots situated in between built areas, land plots to which there is no
access, and agricultural land managed by RMK.
Land under the management of RMK makes up approximately 30%
of the territory of Estonia and 47 % of the forestland of Estonia.
RMK's revenue totaled 174.8 mln euros and operating profit
48.9 mln euros in 2017. The company targets revenue of 185.5 mln euros and a
profit of 41.3 mln euros in 2018.
