Business, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 14:05
EUR 15 mln of EU financing for micro-entrepreneurs in Latvia under the Juncker Plan
This new
EaSI guarantee agreement allows ALTUM to provide loans to 600
micro-entrepreneurs over the next 3 years across Latvia. Micro-entrepreneurs
will be able to benefit from loans at a reduced interest rate with lower
collateral requirements under the EU supported programme. ALTUM will primarily
target start-ups and small businesses.
Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility,
Marianne Thyssen, said: "With the help of EU funding, ALTUM will improve access
to finance for about 600 micro-enterprises in Latvia, many of whom face
difficulties in accessing credit from traditional banking sources. This new
EaSI guarantee agreement will allow micro-entrepreneurs to benefit from loans
with favourable conditions. This shows again that the European Commission,
through the EaSI programme, is fully committed to boosting employment in Europe
and getting more people into jobs."
Pier
Luigi Gilibert, EIF Chief Executive: “I am pleased that the joint
agreement will help Altum to launch a new micro lending product addressing
the financing needs of micro-enterprises in both start-up and development
phases. Supporting borrowers who are at risk of social exclusion and face
difficulties in accessing the credit market helps to drive forward an inclusive
entrepreneurship culture. ”
Reinis
Bērziņš, CEO of ALTUM: “The cooperation agreement with EIF is a testimony that local market
investments by the European Union through various financial instruments is not
an abstraction. This cooperation grants as an opportunity to provide
independent support to microenterprises who could then apply for necessary
equity investments. Main beneficiaries of this programme are recently established
companies and those with miniscule turnover – they can access funding up to
EUR 25,000 with just a personal guarantee and no collateral. We are
excited about this EaSI agreement because it will grant companies access to
funding under favourable conditions, thus promoting sustainable economic growth
of microenterprises.”
The EaSI Guarantee scheme was
launched in June 2015 and is funded by the European Commission and managed by
the European Investment Fund. EIF will not provide direct financial support to
enterprises but will implement the facility through local financial
intermediaries, such as microfinance, social finance and guarantee
institutions, as well as banks active across the EU-28 and additional countries
that are participating in the EaSI programme. These intermediaries will deal
with interested parties directly to provide support under the EaSI Guarantee.
The
European Commission's Programme EaSI aims at supporting the EU's objective of
high level employment, adequate social protection, fighting against social
exclusion and poverty and improving working conditions. The microfinance and
social entrepreneurship axis of the EaSI programme provides support to
financial intermediaries that offer microloans to entrepreneurs or finance to
social enterprises. The objective is to increase access to microfinance, which
includes microcredit i.e. loans of up to EUR 25,000, in particular for
vulnerable persons and micro-enterprises. In addition, for the first time, the
European Commission is supporting social enterprises through investments of up
to EUR 500,000. The microfinance and social entrepreneurship support is
currently being implemented through the EaSI Guarantee, which enables
financial intermediaries to reach out to (potential) entrepreneurs that would
not have been able to gain finance otherwise due to risk considerations.
Furthermore,
the Commission is reinforcing the social dimension of the EFSI for both
microfinance and social entrepreneurship. Overall, the total amount of support
to these areas is expected to increase (from EUR 193 mln under the EaSI
programme) to about EUR 1 bln, mobilising some EUR 3 bln in additional
investment.
The
Investment Plan for Europe, the Juncker Plan, is one of the EU´s top priorities
to boost investments and to create jobs and growth by removing obstacles to
investment, providing visibility and technical assistance to investment
projects, and making smarter use of existing and new financial resources. With
guarantees from the European Fund for Strategic Investments the EIB and EIF are
able to take on a higher share of project risk, encouraging private investors
to participate in the projects. The European Parliament and Member States
agreed in December 2017 to extend EFSI's duration and increase its financial
capacity. As of July 2018, the Juncker Plan is set to trigger EUR 335 bln in
investment across the EU and improve access to finance for 700,000 SMEs.
- 07.08.2018 Пятая часть жителей Латвии ищут летом возможность подработать
- 07.08.2018 Lithuanians are least saving among EU countries
- 07.08.2018 Egovernment supports transformation towards sustainable and resilient societies - global survey
- 07.08.2018 Forevers meatpacker's profit drops to EUR 1.019 mln in 2017
- 07.08.2018 Жители Литвы экономят меньше всех в ЕС
- 07.08.2018 Прибыль Forevers в 2017 году уменьшилась до 1,019 млн. евро
- 07.08.2018 Оборот Ventamonjaks вырос на 26,6% в 2017 году
- 07.08.2018 Кабинет министров планирует выделить на участие Латвии в Expo 2020 в Дубае 4,3 млн. евро
- 07.08.2018 Банк Латвии предложит ограничить процентные платежи по небанковским кредитам до 0,12% в день