Friday, 03.08.2018, 10:30
Dovista plant in southern Lithuania to make its 1st window in mid-August
Denmark's Dovista is completing the first stage of what is one of the biggest greenfield investments in Lithuania, with the first Velfac-branded window to be produced at its factory in the Marijampole Free Economic Zone (FEZ) on August 17, according the Vz.lt news website reported LETA/BNS.
Karolis Jonaitis, CEO of the factory, says that 22,000-square-meter production premises have been built and almost all of the equipment has been installed.
The Danish windows and doors manufacturer in 2016 announced plans to invest 50 mln euros and create over 1,000 jobs in Marijampole, in southern Lithuania, over a period of four years, with the investment expected to reach up to 100 mln euros by 2026.
