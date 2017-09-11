Agriculture, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Shrimp farming to be launched in Klaipeda
Klaipeda University (KU) and Klaipeda Science and Technology Park (KMTP) have recently signed a cooperation agreement and established the Centre for Aquaculture Competence in the port city.
After securing 100,000 euros in EU funding, the center has installed the necessary equipment and special containers for shrimp farming, with plans to produce about 400 kilograms of the crustaceans.
"This is an experiment. The ultimate goal is to gain knowledge and accumulate valuable experience that will later be used by companies that want to engage in industrial shrimp farming, which is still a new industry in Lithuania," KMTP Director Roma Stubriene told the paper.
"The conditions in Western Lithuania are particularly favorable for this, because we have vast sources of geothermal water," she added.
