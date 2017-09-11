Energy, Energy Market, Good for Business, Latvia
Mandatory procurement component could be scrapped in three years in Latvia
According to the Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity), the
proposal was supported at a meeting of a task force that had been analyzing the
prospects of liquidating the mandatory procurement component for the last
several months.
In order to liquidate the mandatory procurement component, the Economics
Ministry proposes renewing subsidized electricity tax of 15 percent in 2019 and
introducing new requirements on biogas plants. The Economics Ministry is also
proposing to introduce the so-called "green certificate", which
electricity producers will sell to electricity traders.
As reported, the government approved setting up the task force for
liquidation of the mandatory procurement component on April 17 of this year.
The task force is headed by Aseradens, while the Economics Ministry's State
Secretary Eriks Eglitis is the task force's deputy head.
The task force includes experts from several ministries and
representatives from Latvian Employers' Confederation, Latvian Chamber of
Commerce and Industry, Foreign Investors' Council and other organizations. It
was tasked with preparing an action plan for the liquidation of mandatory
procurement component by August 1.
