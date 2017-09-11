Banks, Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 01.08.2018, 13:38
Construction of IKEA store in Latvia officially completed
|Photo: ikea.lv
The store of the Swedish flat-pack furniture giant IKEA is one of the
largest construction projects completed under the supervision of the
Construction State Control Bureau of Latvia in 2018.
The building of the IKEA store was completed in slightly more than a
year. The new store is roughly 35,000 square meters large and the total size of
the territory is 10.5 hectares.
The IKEA store in Stopini was developed by Verus Pradium and built by contractor UPB.
As reported, Latvia’s SEB Banka and Verus
Praedium company, developer of the international home furnishing products
brand IKEA in Latvia have signed a long-term loan agreement of EUR 35.4 mln for
construction of the IKEA store.
The Swedish furniture and household goods company IKEA was founded in
1943 by Ingvar Kamprad. Presently IKEA manages more than 400 stores in
almost 50 countries across the globe, and around 10 percent of stores are
managed by franchise companies.
Verus Praedium was
founded in 2015 and belongs to Dutch-registered FE Corporation B.V.
