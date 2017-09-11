GET Baltic announces first LNG auction

Natural gas market operator GET Baltic on Tuesday announced the first LNG auction, offering 110GWh of LNG, as LNG supply and trade company Litgas wants to auction some of its LNG, reports LETA/BNS.

GET Baltic's Chief Business Development Officer Gintaras Buzkys noted that it’s the first public auction of this kind in the Baltic states, hoping for successful and transparent sale of the surplus LNG from the Lithuanian LNG terminal.





„We hope for activeness from all participants of the Baltic states market, this way ensuring the best price for all parties," Buzkys told.





The winning bid is set to be announced on Aug. 10.





Litgas director general Tadas Adomaitis said earlier the LNG surplus remained after the LNG terminal's users bought less gas.





The minimum annual LNG amount Litgas needs to import and re-gasify via the Klaipeda LNG terminal to ensure minimum and efficient operations stands at around 560,000 cubic meters of LNG or around 325 mln cubic meters in the gas form.