GDP, Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 30.07.2018, 14:39

Latvia's 2Q GDP grows 5,1%

Elita Kalniņa Quarterly National Accounts Section, 30.07.2018.Print version
Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows that, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, in the 2nd quarter of 2018 the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 5.1 % (seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).

Compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, GDP rose by 0.8 % (seasonally and calendar adjusted data).


The upward pressure on the GDP value was exerted by the output increase in construction (of 32 %), retail trade (6 %) and industry (of 2 %).






Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 