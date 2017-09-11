Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.07.2018, 19:01
806,000 Latvian residents file their annual income statements by July
VID has already paid EUR 115 mln in tax returns, which is by EUR 36 mln
more compared to the previous year, says State Revenue Service (VID) acting
director Dace Peleka today.
Peleka said that people' s activity is quite high.
She also praised VID for simplifying the Electronic Declaration System,
but in order to ensure full automation of the system, service providers,
including medical service and educational service providers, will have to do
their part.
In most of the tax returns filed this year, people are seeking personal
income tax refunds for their contributions to private pension funds or life
insurance with savings. Tax refunds can be claimed also for medical expenses
and education expenses, and there are other forms of tax relief that apply to
certain categories of individual tax payers.
- 27.07.2018 Revival of lending remains slow
- 27.07.2018 Sales of Mogotel hotel operator last year rose by 8.5%
- 27.07.2018 Financial results of Liepajas Autobusu Parks bus company improve in 2017
- 27.07.2018 Number of counterfeit banknotes, coins remains low in Latvia – central bank
- 27.07.2018 Constitutional Court to hear complaint about language reform in Latvia's minority schools
- 27.07.2018 Latvian financial institutions earn EUR 132.1 mln in H1
- 27.07.2018 Work group not to agree on liquidation of MPC system but work on renewing sector's reputation - expert
- 27.07.2018 Latvian, Estonian markets push Lithuania's ABC Data Lietuva forward
- 27.07.2018 КС Латвии возбудил дело о конституционности полного перевода обучения на латышский язык
- 27.07.2018 Выручка Lidl Lietuva выросла на 80%