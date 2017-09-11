806,000 Latvian residents file their annual income statements by July

As many as 806,000 Latvian residents have filed their annual income statement for 2017 until July, informs LETA.

VID has already paid EUR 115 mln in tax returns, which is by EUR 36 mln more compared to the previous year, says State Revenue Service (VID) acting director Dace Peleka today.

Peleka said that people' s activity is quite high.





She also praised VID for simplifying the Electronic Declaration System, but in order to ensure full automation of the system, service providers, including medical service and educational service providers, will have to do their part.





In most of the tax returns filed this year, people are seeking personal income tax refunds for their contributions to private pension funds or life insurance with savings. Tax refunds can be claimed also for medical expenses and education expenses, and there are other forms of tax relief that apply to certain categories of individual tax payers.