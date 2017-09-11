Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Water
Friday, 27.07.2018, 12:49
Q2 profit of Estonia's Tallinna Vesi grows 28% to EUR 5.5 mln
Sales of the listed Estonian water services company Tallinna Vesi in the second quarter of the year grew 8.5% to 16 mln euros and profit increased 28.3% on year to 5.5 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS.
