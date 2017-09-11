Profit of Hili Properties company up 76.3% in 2017

Hili Properties, a sister company to Maltese-registered Premier Capital that runs McDonald's restaurants in the Baltics, last year earned EUR 3.36 mln in net profit, up 76.3% from a year ago, while the company's sales rose 31% to EUR 6.337 mln, informs LETA.

Hili Properties representatives told that last year the company's profit from core activities reached EUR 4.4 mln, while turnover was promoted by revenues in relation to acquisition of ART Business Center in Romania. This acquisition also ensured that the net assets increased from EUR 28.2 mln in 2016 to EUR 38.4 mln last year.





In 2016 Hili Properties generated EUR 4.84 mln in sales and earned EUR 1.908 mln in net profit.

Premier Capital runs McDonald's chain not only in the Baltic states, but also in Romania, Malta and Greece. Hili Properties and Premier Capital both are a part of Hili Ventures group. The group closed 2017 with EUR 2 mln profit before taxes.





Since last year Hili Properties is implementing several development projects in Latvia and Romania. The company holds a number of strategic commercial properties in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Malta and Romania. The company's portfolio is worth EUR 100 mln and includes four specialized business buildings, nine retail complexes and nine properties housing McDonald's restaurants.