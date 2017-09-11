Baltic, Brands, Good for Business, Latvia, Retail
Profit of Hili Properties company up 76.3% in 2017
Hili Properties
representatives told that last year the company's profit from core activities
reached EUR 4.4 mln, while turnover was promoted by revenues in relation to
acquisition of ART Business Center in
Romania. This acquisition also ensured that the net assets increased from EUR
28.2 mln in 2016 to EUR 38.4 mln last year.
In 2016 Hili Properties
generated EUR 4.84 mln in sales and earned EUR 1.908 mln in net profit.
Premier Capital runs McDonald's chain not only in the Baltic
states, but also in Romania, Malta and Greece. Hili Properties and Premier
Capital both are a part of Hili
Ventures group. The group closed 2017 with EUR 2 mln profit before taxes.
Since last year Hili Properties is
implementing several development projects in Latvia and Romania. The company
holds a number of strategic commercial properties in Latvia, Lithuania,
Estonia, Malta and Romania. The company's portfolio is worth EUR 100 mln and
includes four specialized business buildings, nine retail complexes and nine
properties housing McDonald's
restaurants.
