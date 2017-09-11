Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Demand for Food Union ice cream in H1 grows 25%
The company has sold almost 2,500 tons of ice cream during the season, said
the company’s spokeswoman Erika Kirsone-Krivina.
Sales on street stands increase by 17% compared to the previous year.
Food Union ice cream
brand manager Sandra Usaceva said that sales results exceeded the target
by 20%.
Food Union is the
largest dairy company in Latvia and the leading ice cream producer in the
Baltic countries. Food Union Group is
made up of three largest dairy companies and ice cream makers in Latvia – Rigas Piena Kombinats, Valmieras Piens, and Rigas Piensaimnieks, Estonia’s largest
ice cream maker Premia, the leading
Danish ice cream producer Premier Is and
Danish ice cream distribution company Hjem
Is, Norway’s ice cream company Isbjorn
Is, Romanian ice cream maker Alpin57Lux,
and ice cream company Ingman Ice Cream
in Belarus, Hladokombinat No.1 in
Russia and two dairy plants in China.
