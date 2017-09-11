Demand for Food Union ice cream in H1 grows 25%

In the first half of this year demand for Food Union ice cream in the local market has risen by 25%, informs LETA.

The company has sold almost 2,500 tons of ice cream during the season, said the company’s spokeswoman Erika Kirsone-Krivina.





Sales on street stands increase by 17% compared to the previous year.





Food Union ice cream brand manager Sandra Usaceva said that sales results exceeded the target by 20%.





Food Union is the largest dairy company in Latvia and the leading ice cream producer in the Baltic countries. Food Union Group is made up of three largest dairy companies and ice cream makers in Latvia – Rigas Piena Kombinats, Valmieras Piens, and Rigas Piensaimnieks, Estonia’s largest ice cream maker Premia, the leading Danish ice cream producer Premier Is and Danish ice cream distribution company Hjem Is, Norway’s ice cream company Isbjorn Is, Romanian ice cream maker Alpin57Lux, and ice cream company Ingman Ice Cream in Belarus, Hladokombinat No.1 in Russia and two dairy plants in China.