Monday, 23.07.2018, 12:03
Direct flights between Latvia and China to be launched in October
She pointed out that preparatory work is underway at the moment and that
Latvia has concluded all the necessary formalities on its side.
Lice said that the direct flights to China will connect Riga with the
Chinese province of Hainan.
As reported, direct passenger flights between Latvia and China might be
launched by the end of this year, Helmuts Kols, the Latvian Transport
Ministry’s advisor at the Latvian Embassy in Beijing, said earlier this month.
During the past couple of years Latvia has been working hard to ensure
direct air traffic between Riga and China. Chinese representatives have visited
Riga International Airport and
learned about the operations of Latvia’s airBaltic
national carrier, which they have appreciated as very successful, the
ministry official said.
Kols indicated that the direct airline route could be opened between Riga
and China’s southern province of Hainan. “If we work hard enough, direct
flights to China might be launched by the end of this year,” the Transport
Ministry’s advisor at the Latvian Embassy in Beijing said.
