EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.07.2018, 15:58
Lithuania's Maxima Grupe announces merger of its Stokrotka and Aldik chains in Poland
The merger is set to be completed by the fall, and the retail chain will operate under the unified brand of Stokrotka. After the integration and opening of new stores, Stokrotka will own 563 stores by the end of this year, Maxima Grupe said.
"Merging these two retail chains is part of our strategy in Poland. It will allow us strengthen Maxima Grupe's position and implement further expansion plans in this market. The merger will bring together experience and knowledge of both companies, allow seek synergies and exploit economies of scale," Maxima Grupe board chairman and CEP Dalius Misiunas said in a statement.
In late 2017, Stokrotka had 437 stores, and more than 8,000 employees and its turnover amounted to 597 mln eors. In 2017, Aldik’s turnover grew 9 percent to 52 mln euros. It had 30 stores and more than 700 employees.
- 20.07.2018 airBaltic receives tenth Airbus A220-300
- 20.07.2018 Трудные времена балтийских мясокомбинатов
- 20.07.2018 ЕК обнародовала информацию о подготовке к Брекзиту
- 20.07.2018 Пассажиропоток в аэропортах Литвы вырос 15,2%
- 20.07.2018 Continental приступает к строительству завода в Каунасской СЭЗ
- 20.07.2018 Страны Балтии и Польша готовы к подаче заявок на синхронизацию
- 20.07.2018 Эстонская ученическая фирма удостоена приза на европейских соревнованиях
- 20.07.2018 Rimi Latvia заменит магазины Supernetto на Rimi Mini
- 20.07.2018 Tele2 увеличил оборот на 9% в Латвии
- 20.07.2018 Торговля в латвийском приграничье нанесла Эстонии налоговый ущерб в 20 млн. евро