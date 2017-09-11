Lithuanian new car sales up 24.6% in 2018

The number of new cars sold in the countries of the European Union in June, 2018, was approximately 1.6 mln, which is 5.2% more than the year before, while the number of cars sold in Lithuania in the first six months of the year was up 24.6% on year, informs LETA/BNS.

Approximately 8.5 mln new cars have been sold in the European Union in the first half of the year, which is 2.9% higher than in the same period in 2017, the association of Estonian car dealers and service companies AMTEL said.





Of the larger markets, France saw an increase of 4.7%, Germany an increase of 2.9% and Spain an increase of 10.1% over the first six months of the year.





At the same time, the United Kingdom saw a decrease of 6.3% and Italy a decrease of 1.4% in the sale of new cars.





Sale of new cars in the Baltics continues to show an increase, while the fastest growth in the first half of the year, 24.6%, was recorded in Lithuania. Sales increased 8.1% in Estonia and 5.3% in Latvia in the first six months of 2018.