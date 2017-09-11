Car market, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:46
Lithuanian new car sales up 24.6% in 2018
BC, Vilniaus, 17.07.2018.Print version
The number of new cars sold in the countries of the European Union in June, 2018, was approximately 1.6 mln, which is 5.2% more than the year before, while the number of cars sold in Lithuania in the first six months of the year was up 24.6% on year, informs LETA/BNS.
Approximately
8.5 mln new cars have been sold in the European Union in the first half of
the year, which is 2.9% higher than in the same period in 2017, the association
of Estonian car dealers and service companies AMTEL said.
Of the
larger markets, France saw an increase of 4.7%, Germany an increase of 2.9% and
Spain an increase of 10.1% over the first six months of the year.
At the same
time, the United Kingdom saw a decrease of 6.3% and Italy a decrease of 1.4% in
the sale of new cars.
Sale of new
cars in the Baltics continues to show an increase, while the fastest growth in
the first half of the year, 24.6%, was recorded in Lithuania. Sales increased
8.1% in Estonia and 5.3% in Latvia in the first six months of 2018.
Other articles:
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 “Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Пассажирский поезд Киев-Минск-Вильнюс-Рига начнет курсировать в конце сентября
- 18.07.2018 Литовские железнодорожники получат "железный глаз"
- 18.07.2018 Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge
- 18.07.2018 Глава КНБО обещает осенью слушания по энергетике в сейме Литвы
- 18.07.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросли до 222 млн. евро